Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/28/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Set Public Hearing for 2024 Budget Amendment for June 18, 2024 at 9:00 A.M.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. 9:30 A.M. Public Hearing for DD 37 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

6. Consider for approval DD 37 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

7. 10:00 A.M. Joint Public Hearing with Worth Co for DD 2-3 Annexation and

Reclassification reports.

8. Consider for approval Joint DD 2-3 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

9. Consider for approval Pay Application #6 for Larson Contracting.

10. Consider for approval County Claims.

11. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

12. Open Forum.

13. Consider for approval Resolution for ARPA funds.

14.Discussion regarding Public Health building addition funding.