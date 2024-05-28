NIACC Honors Board of Directors During Iowa School Board Recognition Month

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is proud to celebrate School Board Recognition Month by honoring the dedicated members of its Board of Directors. These individuals play a crucial role in guiding the college and ensuring that it remains a leading institution of higher education in the region.

The NIACC Board of Directors comprises a diverse group of community leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to support the college’s mission of providing high-quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment. Their commitment and leadership are instrumental in shaping the policies and strategies that drive the college’s success.

The NIACC Board of Directors members are Cathy Rottinghaus (Board President) of Charles City; David Steffens Jr. of Lake Mills; Dave Moore of Mason City; John Rowe of Mason City; Doug Krabbe of Osage; Andy Julseth of Northwood; Dr. Stephanie Nettleton of Mason City; Debra Hill of Garner; and Nicki Prantner of Hampton.

“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Steve Schulz, NIACC President. “Their vision and leadership are essential to our ability to serve our students and community effectively. During School Board Recognition Month, we want to express our deepest appreciation for their unwavering commitment to NIACC.”

The Board of Directors were recognized for their exceptional service at the May 16th Board Meeting.