Linda Rae Anderson, 78, of Crystal Lake, IA, passed away on May 25, 2024 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will take place 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the United Methodist Church, 215 Summit Ave, Crystal Lake, IA 50432.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Linda Anderson.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.