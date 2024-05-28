Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/28/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/207622277

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024

Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Amendment #4

9:25 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider payroll change

9:30 a.m. Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Community Health, re: discuss and possibly consider revisions to manual for General Assistance Administration

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change

9:50 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

9:55 a.m. Consider certification of Hancock County cost allocation plan for expenditures for FY2023

10:00 a.m. Open quotes for construction of maintenance shed/garage for Maintenance Department and possibly consider quotes for award of project

10:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review and certify drainage levies, consider Resolution regarding Joint Drainage District-Joint Drainage District no. 49-1-125 Lateral 60+00, consider Resolution regarding Joint Drainage District-Joint Drainage District no. 87-5, consider Resolution regarding Joint Drainage District-Joint Drainage District no. 123-113 Main Open Ditch with Cerro Gordo Drainage District no. 16, consider Resolution regarding Joint Drainage District-Joint Drainage District no. 123-113 Main Tile, consider Resolution regarding Joint Drainage District-Joint Drainage District no. 123-113 Lateral 5, discuss and possibly consider Hancock County Policies Procedures and Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing Easements and Landowner’s/Applicant’s Guide to Private Crossing Easements

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item