Extreme Makeover: Win a Free Year of College at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) invites adults, ages 23 and up, to apply for an Extreme Makeover: College Edition – a unique makeover that changes lives. NIACC has been providing adult students with this opportunity to return to college at no cost, for more than 17 years.

Extreme Makeover: College Edition is a contest where two deserving winners receive an entire year of free tuition, textbooks, and more. Three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2024-25 academic year.

“If you have been thinking about pursuing a new career, want to finish a degree you started, or simply want to see where education can take you; this makeover is for you!” said Anne Boyer, Director of Admissions at NIACC.

Calleen Young of Britt, a previous Extreme Makeover winner said, “Extreme Makeover was what I needed to go back to school. After winning, I was still apprehensive about going back to school but was met with instructors who were great and a college who welcomed me. My fears were erased and I am so glad I did it. To anyone considering returning to college, don’t be afraid; NIACC will help you achieve your goals!”

To enter this year’s contest, simply fill out the online form and tell us why you need or deserve an educational makeover. If you’re at least 23 years old and haven’t taken a NIACC credit class in the past three years, you’re eligible to apply for Extreme Makeover: College Edition. For contest rules and to enter the Extreme Makeover: College Edition, call 1-888-GO NIACC or visit our web site for details: www.niacc.edu/admissions/extreme-makeover.

Entries must be received by July 5.