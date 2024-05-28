Donald Ray Smidt, 92 of Forest City died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St., Forest City with the Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Schott Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements .