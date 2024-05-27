Grassley on Why Memorial Day Matters

Q: When did the United States begin observing Memorial Day?

A: Three years after the American Civil War ended, the leader of an organization of Union veterans organized Decoration Day to adorn the graves of the war dead with flowers. Previously, at least two dozen cities had decorated graves of fallen soldiers in the North and the South; the Civil War claimed more American military fatalities than any U.S. conflict, comparable to all other major wars combined. In 1868, Gen. John A. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance to honor the fallen, “…Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided republic.” The first ceremony took place at Arlington National Cemetery with Gen. Ulysses S. Grant presiding, attracting a crowd of more than 5,000 participants who decorated the graves of 20,000 American soldiers. To this day, the annual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery continues the tradition of placing small U.S. flags on each grave. A century after Gen. Logan’s order to honor the war dead buried “in almost every city, village and hamlet church-yard in the land,” Congress declared Waterloo, New York as the birthplace of Memorial Day for its annual community-wide ceremonies. Starting in 1971, Memorial Day became one of the “floating” federal holidays to be celebrated on Mondays. Ever since, this solemn day of remembrance is observed on the last Monday of May. More than one million sons and daughters have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country in the Armed Forces.

Memorial Day is distinct from Veterans Day. Both federal holidays honor military service members. Memorial Day pays tribute to those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces, honoring their patriotic sacrifice and loved ones left behind. Veterans Day honors the service and sacrifice of all veterans who have served in the U.S. military. After a few years being observed on the fourth Monday of October in the 1970s, the federal holiday was returned to its original date of Nov. 11, commemorating Armistice Day that ended World War I, at the 11th hour on the 11th day on the 11th month.

Q: What is the National Moment of Remembrance Act?

A: In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, calling upon the American people to truly reflect on the ultimate sacrifice for which our heroes in uniform have given to preserve freedom and liberty for generations to come. Specifically, the law encourages Americans to pause in a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. This act – giving one minute of collective silence – to honor fallen service members is a simple, yet meaningful way to stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens, the fallen heroes and the loved ones they left behind. As the legislation says, “The relevance of Memorial Day must be made more apparent to present and future generations of people of the United States through local and national observances and ongoing activities.”

For many Americans, Memorial Day signifies the beginning of summertime and the opening of swimming pools, grilling season, family vacations, county fairs and time at the lake. On Memorial Day, I encourage families to attend local community ceremonies, start your own tradition to decorate the graves of hometown heroes, display the U.S. flag and participate in the national minute of silence. I will never forget memories of my mother painting gold stars and writing the names of fallen heroes from my hometown during World War II. These stars adorned a board placed in front of the New Hartford Post Office. On Memorial Day, I honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces to uphold our blessings of freedom. Let’s also remember the Gold Star families burdened by bereavement for the loss of a son or daughter in service to our country. As President Abraham Lincoln said in his Gettysburg Address, “from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion …. that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”