Garner City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Garner City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 5:30pm in the Garner City Hall. The council is expected to approve the proposed consent agenda then turn their attention to the Hazard Mitigation Plan presented by Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington. The council has been asked by Buffington to consider possible hazards to the city and rate them by level of importance. Buffington will collect the individual surveys to determine a plan of action should these events take place.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5515 will ask the city to close specific streets for an outdoor activity on June 15th. The post requested a 14-day Outdoor Class Retail alcohol license for the event.

The city council will consider approval of Iowa Lot Striping’s $6,800 bid to repaint city streets, RR crossings, and Stop Bars. The work is done annually to improve the markings on the streets.

Councilmembers will consider the approval of the Park and Recreation’s recommendation to purchase fitness steps and cart for $2,896, Rogue weight room equipment for $2,379.78, and quote to wire high school softball scoreboard for $2,596.

The city has already held two readings of the garbage and recycling rate increase. Now the council will hold a third and final reading of Ordinance No. 469, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Garner, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to Garbage and Recycling Fees.

Finally, the council will consider Resolution No. 2024 – 026, which is a resolution accepting the dedication of the Reserve Court as a public street open for general traffic use.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.