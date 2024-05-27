Area Job Seekers Should Beware of Employment Scams

Those who graduated from area high school or college in recent days, are now prime targets for crooks who prey on job-seekers. If you’re hunting for employment, be wary for scams, as consumer protection expert Michelle Reinen says criminals will post fake job offers that really are too good to be true.

Reinen says a new scam offers to set up a home office for you, using a legitimate-looking check the scammers send through the mail.

Reinen says you should absolutely do your research before accepting an offer that just pops up in your inbox, promising easy money.

Common jobs criminals use as cover include mystery shopping, and mailing packages you pick up. In that case, she says crooks might even be using you as “a mule” to steal money from people in other schemes.