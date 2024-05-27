Ernst and Grassley Tour Devastated Greenfield

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today met with local leaders in Greenfield to survey the damage and discuss recovery efforts following this week’s devastating tornado and storms.

“My heart breaks for the Greenfield community. Witnessing the damage today has been sobering,” Ernst said. “In the midst of such devastation, Senator Grassley and I saw true Iowa resilience: neighbors helping neighbors and communities coming together in the midst of hardship. That is what it means to be Iowa strong! As our state continues to recover, I will keep working at the federal level with our entire delegation and Governor Reynolds to ensure Iowans have access to the resources they need.”

“I was grateful for the opportunity to support the Greenfield community and meet with those on the ground who are working tirelessly to put their town back together. Iowans stand together in good times and bad. Greenfield is showing remarkable strength and resilience after experiencing terrible destruction and losing neighbors, homes and businesses,” Grassley said. “I’ll continue to do all I can to assist Greenfield and other storm-affected areas in Iowa as they rebuild.”

The senators earlier this week led the entire Iowa congressional delegation in urging President Biden to approve Governor Kim Reynolds’ Presidential Disaster Declaration request to aid in storm recovery.

