Flooded Fields Begin to Recede but More Rain is Forecast

All the recent rain in the area is tightening the planting deadlines for farmers and already-planted crops are being threatened. Parts of the region have gotten up to six-inches of rain in the last eight days, flooding many cornfields and making planting impossible. Rains will subside on Monday night but will return on Thursday night. Iowa State University field agronomist Terry Basol says if the rainfall continues, farmers may have to ask some tough questions.

Corn planting is already behind the state’s five-year average, and the deadline is around the end of the month. Basol says concerns are mounting as far as corn that’s already in the ground.

Monthly rainfall totals for northern Iowa already exceed six inches. Basol says farmers will need four days after flooding recedes to check on corn health.