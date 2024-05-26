Wright County Memorial Day Celebrations are Scheduled

Several communities in the area are getting ready for Memorial Day celebrations. Meservey will hold theirs on Sunday beginning at 1:30 pm at the First Reformed Church. Alexander will also celebrate theirs on Sunday in the cemetery at 1:15pm. The Dows Legion color guard will perform the ceremony. From there, the ceremony will move to Coulter at 2pm.

Rowan will hold their ceremony at 10am on Monday in the Graceland Cemetery. Ron Retleff who is the American Legion Post Commander will speak.

In Goodell, the service will be on Monday starting at 10:30am. American Legion family members will be the honor guard for the ceremony.

In Klemme, the events begin at 9:30am at the United Methodist Church. The Belmond Klemme High School band will perform along with the choir. The ceremony will move to the cemetery where taps will be played, the laying of wreaths, and a rifle salute will be done.