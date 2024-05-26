Wright County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com. The board will open with a public forum to hear from Wright County residents about concerns they may have but will not be acted on because they are not part of the agenda discussion.

The board is expected to take action on drainage levies and joint drainage levies. they will get an update on the current state of secondary roads from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons. He will outline current and future proposed projects along with grading of gravel roads and any needed repairs.

The board will close the meeting with new and old business matters.