Winnebago County Memorial Day Celebrations Scheduled

Several Memorial Day celebrations are scheduled in Winnebago County. In Rake, the American Legion Auxiliary will have a program at the Rake Town Hall on Monday at 10:30am. The Boy Scouts will place poppies on crosses in the lawn next to the hall. This will be followed by a lunch.

Lakota will have a short program beginning at 11am on Monday in the Maple Hill Cemetery. This will be followed by another ceremony in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In Thompson, the public library will host a ceremony beginning at 10:30am on Monday in the Round Up Room. There will be a pork burger lunch to follow at 11am until 1pm. It is a free will offering.

Buffalo Center will host the largest event in the county with a parade that begins at 8:45am near the Buffalo Lanes. Participants include the North Iowa High School Band, the Cub Scouts, and veterans. The event then moves to the high school where the program will begin at 9am. From there, the program moves to the cemetery where there will be a Conflux of Crosses. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve Sweet Rolls, coffee, and juice in the high school commons area.