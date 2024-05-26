Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill and Oil Release

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Passing the Farm Bill out of the House Agriculture Committee, celebrating National EMS Week, and honoring our men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTHE FARM BILL PASSES THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE!\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill is a vital investment in our producers, our economy, our international competitiveness, and American agriculture. That\u2019s why I\u2019ve been very involved in the entire process \u2013 meeting with Agriculture Chairman GT Thompson, visiting farms throughout my district, and listening to the suggestions and concerns of Iowa farmers and our agricultural community. The conversations that I have had with my Agriculture Advisory Board and with farmers and producers on my agriculture tour have informed my priorities for rural Iowa, which are now included in the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nWith the input and feedback of our producers back home, I worked to strengthen crop insurance protections, open new export markets for Iowa agriculture, gut wasteful spending in the SNAP program, overturn California\u2019s Prop 12 mandates, and keep China away from our farmland. The Farm Bill also includes my work to expand broadband in rural Iowa, deliver fair market prices for our cattle producers, and invest in homegrown Iowa biofuels.\r\n\r\nThese priorities reflect my discussions with Iowans and our shared mission to keep Iowa agriculture successful and our rural communities strong. I look forward to getting this must-pass legislation signed into law as soon as possible for the good of American agriculture.\r\n\r\nYou can find the full list of all 25 bills that I either introduced, co-led, or cosponsored below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra\u00a0Secures Victories for Iowa Agriculture in the...\r\n\r\nWASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) applauded the introduction of the Farm Bill in the U.S. House of Representatives and announced major legislative victories for Iowa. JAMES ABOUT MY WORK FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE\r\n\r\nI enjoyed sitting down with Tony St. James with\u00a0All Ag All Day\u00a0to talk about Iowa agriculture.\r\n\r\nWe covered my work to repeal the death tax, reduce our $30-billion ag trade deficit, improve the Livestock Indemnity Program for our cattle producers, and pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE UNITED EGG PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nIt was great to speak with the\u00a0United Egg Producers about my work on the Farm Bill to keep our flocks healthy in Iowa and nationwide.\r\n\r\nRepresenting the top egg-producing district in the nation, I\u2019ll continue to be a strong voice for our egg producers and their families in Congress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPRESIDENT BIDEN'S OPEN-BORDER POLICIES THREATEN OUR NATIONAL SECURITY\r\n\r\nPresident Biden has created the worst border crisis in our nation's history.\r\n\r\nHis open-border policies have allowed terrorists, drug traffickers, and nearly 10 million illegal immigrants to cross our borders unvetted.\r\n\r\nThat's why I've voted to finish the wall, restore "Remain in Mexico," end radical "catch-and-release" policies, and fully fund our border patrol agents.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nINFLATION IS UP 20% SINCE PRESIDENT BIDEN TOOK OFFICE\r\n\r\nPresident Biden's reckless spending has caused inflation to rise 20% since he took office.\r\n\r\nWe need to stop spending money that we don't have, borrowing money that we can't afford, and printing money out of thin air.\r\n\r\nThat's why I've called for fiscal sanity and a balanced budget.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nInflation is up 20% since Biden took office\r\n\r\nPresident Biden lauded the April CPI report as a sign of progress in fighting inflation, even as the data suggested the road back to normal could be bumpy.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.foxbusiness.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRECOGNIZING NATIONAL EMS WEEK\r\n\r\nThis week marks the 50th\u00a0anniversary of National EMS Week.\r\n\r\nToday, and always, we thank and recognize our first responders, EMTs, and other emergency volunteers for keeping our communities safe and saving lives.\r\n\r\nAs a volunteer EMT in my hometown of Hull for 15 years, I know that rapid emergency services can mean the difference between life and death.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I helped introduce legislation to help our rural communities recruit, train, and retain paramedics, firefighters, and EMTs.\r\n\r\nThank you, again, to our first responders and EMTs in Iowa and nationwide!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S DECISION TO RELEASE ONE MILLION BARRELS OF GASOLINE FROM OUR STRATEGIC RESERVES\r\n\r\nPresident Biden\u2019s decision to release one million barrels of gasoline from our strategic reserves is ridiculous. These reserves are set aside for emergencies and times of national crisis, not to undo poor policymaking.

Instead of depleting our reserves, the President should support American energy production, including homegrown Iowa biofuels. He can start by calling on the Senate to pass the Lower Energy Costs Act and signing this bill into law so that we can lower gas prices for Iowa families. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement in response to President Biden's decision to release one million barrels of gasoline from our nation's strategic reserves: "President Biden's decision to release one million barrels ... We also pray for their families and loved ones.\r\n\r\nMay we never forget their service and sacrifice.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: BIRTHPLACE OF MAMIE DOUD EISENHOWER!\r\n\r\nToday's fun fact comes to us from Boone, Iowa \u2014 the birthplace of Mamie Doud Eisenhower!\r\n\r\nMamie Eisenhower was born on November 14, 1896 and was the First Lady of the United States from 1953 to 1961 while her husband, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, was our Commander in Chief.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: BRUSHY CREEK AREA HONOR FLIGHT\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday morning, my Regional Director in Fort Dodge \u2014 Jim \u2014 helped send off the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight ahead of their trip to Washington D.C.\r\n\r\nI will always support our veterans.\r\n\r\nThey are incredible Americans who answered the call to defend our country and our values.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: SECURING VICTORIES FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE IN THE FARM BILL\r\n\r\nIn the early morning hours of Friday May 24th\u00a0after nearly 14 hours of deliberation, I voted \u2014 alongside my Republican colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee \u2014 to advance the 2024 Farm Bill out of committee and send it to the House Floor for a vote by the full Congress. This legislation is not only critical for our farmers and our economy, but it's also vital to our global leadership and our competition against China.

By fully funding crop insurance protections, opening new export markets for Iowa agriculture, and investing in cutting-edge agricultural research and development, we can secure the long-term success of American agriculture, support farm productivity, and strengthen our national, energy, and food security.

Read more in my weekly column below!

My Weekly Column: Securing Victories for Iowa...

In the early morning hours of Friday May 24th after nearly 14 hours of deliberation, I voted - alongside my Republican colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee - to advance the 2024 Farm Bill out of committee and send it to the House Floor...

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you support President Biden's release of one million barrels of gasoline from our reserves?

Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you support Medicare coverage of audio-only telehealth services?

Yes - 35%
No - 40%
Unsure/Indifferent - 25%

If you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE. We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress