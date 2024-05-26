Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill and Oil Release

THE FARM BILL PASSES THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE!

The Farm Bill is a vital investment in our producers, our economy, our international competitiveness, and American agriculture. That’s why I’ve been very involved in the entire process – meeting with Agriculture Chairman GT Thompson, visiting farms throughout my district, and listening to the suggestions and concerns of Iowa farmers and our agricultural community. The conversations that I have had with my Agriculture Advisory Board and with farmers and producers on my agriculture tour have informed my priorities for rural Iowa, which are now included in the Farm Bill.

With the input and feedback of our producers back home, I worked to strengthen crop insurance protections, open new export markets for Iowa agriculture, gut wasteful spending in the SNAP program, overturn California’s Prop 12 mandates, and keep China away from our farmland. The Farm Bill also includes my work to expand broadband in rural Iowa, deliver fair market prices for our cattle producers, and invest in homegrown Iowa biofuels.

These priorities reflect my discussions with Iowans and our shared mission to keep Iowa agriculture successful and our rural communities strong. I look forward to getting this must-pass legislation signed into law as soon as possible for the good of American agriculture.

You can find the full list of all 25 bills that I either introduced, co-led, or cosponsored below!