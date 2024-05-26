Hancock County Communities to Celebrate Memorial Day

Memorial Day in Hancock County will see several events taking place. In Garner, everything begins at 10:30am on Monday morning with a gathering at Central Park. The ceremonial unit is scheduled to arrive at that time and the Garner Hayfield Ventura middle school band will perform. GHV delegates to state will lead the audience in the Pledge. The Girl Scouts, American Legion, and VFW auxiliaries will hold a floral tribute. A 21-gun salute is also scheduled but if there is rain, the event will move to the high school auditorium.

In Britt, the start time is at 10:30am in the Evergreen Cemetery. The American Legion along with the VFW and auxiliary organizations will host the ceremony. The West Hancock High School band will perform and patriotic readings will be done by high school students. Officials are asking those who plan to attend to bring lawn chairs unless there is rain, in which case the event will be in the high school gym.

In Goodell, the ceremonies will be done in the Goodell Community Hall. The 21-gun salute will be done by the Goodell Post 420 and the American Legion Riders Post 183.

Memorial Day services will also be at 10:30am in Corwith at the Corwith Cemetery. Music will be done by community members and poppies will be laid on the graves of veterans.

In Kanawha, the Memorial Day program will be at 10am in the Amsterdam Township Cemetery. Wreaths will be laid on the tombs of unknown soldiers. Patriotic readings will be done by area students and there will be audience participation with patriotic songs sung by the audience. The 21-gun salute will be done by the Kanawha Severson Post #77. Taps will also be performed. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Kanawha Fire Station.