Darrell C. Schaper, 90, of Britt, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Pastor Kristen Peters officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt.

