Belmond Memorial Day Celebrations Are Set

Belmond will be alive with a number of celebrations honoring Memorial Day. The ceremony will be Monday at 11am at the Luick Memorial Auditorium. The high school band will perform along with the choir. Mark Thompson will be the guest speaker.

The ceremony will include the reading of the deceased. Names of Gold Star Mothers and Daughters will also be read. Wreaths will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event will move to the Belmond Cemetery where the firing of a salute and the playing of taps will take place.

KIOW’s Tony Andrews reports that there is still more for the family to take in.

The morning ceremony is free and open to the public.