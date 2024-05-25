Iowa DNR Fire Program Gearing Up for National Wildfires

After sending three different type 6 engine crews to Texas in late March and April, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fire Program has been busy getting firefighters from Iowa dispatched to wildfires across the country.

The Iowa DNR Fire Program recently completed financial and qualification paperwork for 44 firefighters from Iowa for the U.S. Forest Service Administratively Determined Casual/Emergency Hire Firefighter program. These firefighters can be dispatched through the Missouri Iowa Coordination Center out of Rolla, Mo., to wildfires and other national incidents like hurricanes, floods and tornadoes.

Some early season wildfires were occurring in Texas, but the western wildfire season looks to be a late start.

“The 2024 national wildland fire season looks to be less active than in past years,” explains Ryan Schlater, fire specialist, with the Iowa DNR’s Fire Program. “Our predictive services personnel from our federal partners don’t have any predictions past July yet, but June looks to be active for northern Minnesota and the desert southwest.”

The Iowa DNR Fire Program sends out firefighters on 20 person hand crews, fire engines of varying tank and pump sizes, and as single resource positions such as Emergency Medical Technicians. The program has been sending wildland firefighters to national incidents since 2006.