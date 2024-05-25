Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Memorial Day Fishing Looks Promising

AREA WEATHER FORECAST

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Memorial Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Water levels are about 7 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie spawn is winding down; you can still pick up fish around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Crappie are up to 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch keeper-sized bluegill from shore with nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up walleye along the east shore, Ice House Point shore, and in the inlet bay. Cast twisters and use a nightcrawler under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie along shore and near submerged structure. Fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, crankbaits, or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1 foot below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed. Black Bullhead – Good: Try a nightcrawler on the bottom from shore on windy shorelines. Bullheads are 10- to 11-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Water clarity is about 2 feet. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass close to shore near rocky structure and overhanging trees. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore near the inlet and in the marina. White Bass – Fair: White bass are close to shore. Use a nightcrawler under a bobber. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s in many area lakes. Crappie spawn is winding down in most area lakes. River levels are still above normal, but are slowly starting to recede. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water level is 2.4 inches over crest. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is 33 inches. The fish cleaning station at the McIntosh access is being renovated with a new fish grinding table and will not be available until early June. Black Crappie – Good :Use a minnow or small jig in open areas in the rushes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or spots where water is running into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. Yellow Bass – Good: Try small jigs or cut bait around the Island Dodges point. Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie– Fair: Crappie Use small jigs and live bait near shore. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Lake level is a few inches over crest. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is over 10 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to make beds near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

A new dock has been ordered and will be installed before Memorial Day. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 8.12 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 8 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish are starting to be in and around the docks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is 7 inches over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size fish; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 8 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are slowly rising to the mid-60s. Area lakes are above crest. Courtesy docks are in place. Use caution while boating; recent storms have left debris scattered across the lakes. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

River level is up about 3 foot and is stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Boating is not recommended; snags and debris are moving. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are high at most locations; water is muddy. Streams with better water quality should clear by the weekend. Use care when wading streams with high flows. Brook Trout – Slow: Wait for water to clear to improve your chance of catching one of these beauties. Good hatches of gnats mayflies caddis flies, and midges. Brown Trout – Fair: Try fishing near or around logs or undercut banks. Spinnerbaits work well. Also try streamers on larger waterbodies. Brown trout like cloudy water. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use spinnerbaits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks

Water is off-color. Lake levels are high due to rain. Conditions should improve by the weekend. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs under a bobber from shore near woody debris. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a spinner or crankbait along the edge of vegetation.

Lake Meyer

Lake levels are high and muddy due to recent rain. Conditions should improve by the weekend. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use small hooks tipped with a waxworm or small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a spinnerbait along the edge of vegetation.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are rising with minor flooding through Thursday. Recreational activities are not recommended. Water clarity is poor. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are rising with minor flooding through Thursday. Recreational activities are not recommended. Water clarity is poor. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but are about 2 feet high. Recreational activities are not recommended. Water clarity is poor.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)Water levels are falling, but are about 3 feet high. Recreational activities are not recommended. Water clarity is poor. Snags and debris are moving through the system.

Volga Lake

Lake levels are high. Water is off-color due to rain. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Volga River

Water levels are rising with minor flooding. Water levels is up 7 feet. Recreational activities are not recommended. Visit theNational Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Yellow River

Water levels are falling, but remain about 3 feet high. Recreational activities are not recommended. Water clarity id poor. Snags and debris are moving through the system.

Area rivers and streams are high and muddy due to recent rainfall events. Chance of storms through the weekend could cause conditions to worsen. Temperatures are in the low 70s to low 50s. For more information, contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Good: Try a live minnow under a slip bobber near structure or lily pads on the west end of the lake. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm or crawler under a slip bobber near structure or shoreline; bluegills should be on spawning beds.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Good: Try a live minnow under a slip bobber in 6 to 8 feet of water around the lake. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm or crawler under a slip bobber near structure or shoreline; bluegills should be on spawning beds.

Interior rivers are near or at flood stage; there are no reports for these this week. Panfish continue to be the target of anglers this past and coming week with catches of both crappie and bluegill in and around the Cedar Falls and Waterloo area. Contact your local bait shops for additional information. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 .

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 9.8 feet at Lansing and is predicted to rise to 10.7 feet. Water clarity is cloudy. Water temperature is 68 degrees. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are staging in the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle fished close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Shore Slough at Lansing has been good fishing for northern pike. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 619.6 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to rise to 620.4 feet. Water temperature is 70 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. The boat ramp at Sny Magill is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen to near 11.3 feet in the tailwaters and is expected to rise to 12.7 feet this week. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam has been a challenge with more turbulence due to the lock gates being up. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut-bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain high and will rise another foot through next week. Water temperature is in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Water quality is fair. A variety of species are biting. Fish are scattered with high water; search for areas with moderate to no current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is rising at Dubuque to near 11.0 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 12.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 71 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Spawn is over; some crappies are still being reported in marina and backwater areas. Bluegill – Good: Use a bobber and worm rig in the rising backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass fishing has taken off with anglers concentrating near backwater shorelines; bass are still on spawning nests. Northern Pike – Good: Use minnow imitation lures; the bite has picked up. Try gaudy white spinners. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Anglers have caught some shovelnose sturgeon on worms in the Dubuque tailwaters. White Bass – Excellent: Lots of nice white bass are feeding in the tailwater areas; use small white jigs or spinners. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are picking up perch incidentally when bluegill fishing. Set a pole out with a small worm on the bottom and see if a perch will pick it up.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is rising to near 11.7 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 71 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Good: Try a bobber and minnow set to around a foot or a foot and half in the rising backwater lakes. Action is not always fast, but with patience you can find quality fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on spawning beds; try small lures or bobber and worm rigs. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers are catching black and brown bullhead with egg sinker and worm rigs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bite is picking up with anglers using small jigs and spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of pike hitting on minnow imitation lures. Pike more than 30-inches are being reported. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The last days of fishing the kids trout pond are here; the pond is starting to be choked out with weeds. It will be restocked this fall after it all clears up. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. White Bass – Excellent: Lots of nice white bass are feeding in the tailwater areas; use small white jigs or spinners. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is rising to near 10.9 feet at Fulton, 13.6 feet at Camanche and 7.9 feet at LeClair. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Find wood in deeper backwater lakes. Bite should return after the water warms. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on their spawning nests; use a bobber and worm. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The drum bite is on. Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved along the shorelines in backwater areas; they are easily targeted with a variety of lures and natural baits. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. White Bass – Excellent: Lots of nice white bass are feeding in the tailwater areas; try small white jigs or spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is rising to near 11.2 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a worm or catfish bait in the shallows as the water rises. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A worm and sinker rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing current eddies or areas of modest current. White Bass – No Report: Look for feeding white bass in the tailwaters chasing small minnows.

The river is back on the rise this week after recent rains. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.61 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 11.9 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow as well. Try pieces of worm under a bobber along brush piles in the backwaters. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.13 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 12.0 feet early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The ramp at Big Timber is closed due to highwater. Fishing is being reported as slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass fishing in Big Timber is being reported as slow. Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 11.68 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 13.1 feet early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 11.69 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; try fishing at Huron Island. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 8.39 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 10.0 feet by early next week. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 13.49 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move up shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

River stage has been falling, but is forecasted to rise over the weekend due to recent heavy rains. Water clarity is poor. Fishing is being reported as slow. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is 78 degrees. There is still large areas of open water not covered in duckweed. Curlyleaf is having a difficult time getting going this spring. Water is fairly clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies are back out deep. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in shallow to spawn.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

River level is about a foot below bank full, but is forecast to rise into the “minor” flood stage early next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 78 degrees. Curlyleaf beds are thick and tall, but are showing some signs of dying back with the warm water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing the edges of the weed beds. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing to open pockets in the weed beds and along the edges of them. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the edges of the weed beds.If you have a good stiff pole and heavy line, try fishing topwater baits over them.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 78 degrees. Water clarity is holding at 3 feet despite the rain. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving back out to deeper water. Look for them over the brush piles and rocks in 8 f88t of water Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning; look for them on the beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish continue to hit on cut bait. If we get some heavier rains this weekend, switch to nightcrawlers in the in-lake silt dams.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is 78 degrees. Water clarity is good at about 5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are still in shallow; most have headed back out to deeper water. Most are smaller fish. Bluegill – Fair: Increasing numbers of bluegill have moved to the shallows to spawn.

Lost Grove Lake

Angler activity has been lower than normal this week with the wind and storms.

Bluegill – Good: Work the backs of some of the more protected bays out of the wind. Bluegills are starting to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the edges of the weed beds and the rocky shorelines where the wind is blowing in to them.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

River level was at or just over bank full earlier this week; it’s now sitting about 1 foot below that.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Good: The 5 and 1 dam has been good. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Try crawlers along sandbars.

Central Park Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good. Channel Catfish – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good. Redear Sunfish – Slow.

Central Park Pond

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Redear Sunfish – Slow.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 684 feet. Water temperatures is about 70 degrees. Water clarity is lessening with the increase in flows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers ae catching some drifting/trolling. Some fish are in shallow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shallow flats and pockets. White Crappie – Fair: Males are on shallow banks; females are still on steeper rock banks.

Diamond Lake

All facilities are open. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing along the jetties and shallow brush; crappie are spawning. Most fish are 7- to 9-inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are moving to shallow pockets to spawn.

Hannen Lake

The bite has slowed since the rains. Lake level is back to full pool. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill in the shallows spawning. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are less than 15-inches; some larger fish have been caught the last two weeks.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are just over 70 degrees. Curlyleaf pondweed is super thick and ringing the entire lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappie are suspended 6-12 feet down over deeper water or along weedlines. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are tight along shore or suspended in open water with the crappies. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing over the weeds or along the edge.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are suspended offshore and around submerged trees; use tube jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are nesting along shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Trying fishing in shallow rock. Senkos crawfish imitators and spinnerbaits work well. Redear Sunfish – Fair: Fish are nesting along shorelines.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum begins Friday, May 24. Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Curlyleaf pondweed is growing; water clarity on the main lake is high. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie in and along the vegetation and spawning flats. Some are still hanging on trees in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in pockets in the weeds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are in shallow. Muskellunge – Fair. Spotted bass – Fair: Spotted bass are in shallow. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing wind-blown structure. White Bass – Fair: These are mixed in with the wipers. Evening bite is best. White Crappie – Fair: Try fishing weedlines, especially where the weeds meet rock. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Wipers are suspended or along wind-blown banks.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. The water is very clear; morning and evening bites are best. Road construction has completed and all roads are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies hanging shallow; others are in 10-20 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower pockets. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass cruising the shallows searching for nesting sites. Muskellunge – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Some bonus fish are being picked up. Walleye – Fair: Some days shallower rock has been good, other days they have been in 20+.fee of water. Try trolling crankbaits. Evening bite is best. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Live bait and topwaters work well in the evenings.

Union Grove Lake

The water is dirtier after heavy rains. Water temperatures are approaching 70 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift jigs or minnows 6-10 feet down over the basin. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are nesting along shore. Lots of 7-and 8-inch fish are available. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shorelines, especially with rock. Most fish are less than 15-inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure. The jetties can also hold fish. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around rip-rapped shorelines and submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or jigs and minnows along the tops of the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat. Rip-rapped areas can also be productive.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs in the standing timber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around submerged structure and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics in the brush piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.23 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 69 degrees. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are using jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Use jigging spoons or crankbaits over rock piles and the old river channel.

Red Haw Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the submerged structure near the campground. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs or spinners around submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch bluegills shallow in 5 feet of water or less with crawler or leech pieces under floats. Walleye – Good: Use crawlers or leeches on jigs or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Water clarity is reduced on the upper part of the lake after the recent heavy rains; focus down lake from the marina.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Find a map with pond locations and fish species present on the Fish Local page. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies in city ponds near any rip-rap, docks, or wood habitat. Bluegill – Excellent: Catch bluegills in the city ponds that have moved shallow for spawning with small pieces of nightcrawler or redworms.

Hickory Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast plastics or live minnows under a bobber near the outer edges of treefalls throughout the lake. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow to spawn with nightcrawlers or redworms. Target the back of any cove in 3 feet of water or less.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies during the end of the spawn in the flooded vegetation and near any rock, rip-rap, or wood in 2 to 6 feet of water with live minnows or cast small plastics.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try minnows in 2 to 4 feet of water under floats and drifting or trolling jigs with plastics or minnows offshore 3 to 6 feet deep.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast panfish plastics or fish live minnows under floats from shore near rock jetties.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers can still catch a few late spawning crappie on the rock piles in the campground arm of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair:.

Nodaway Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for post-spawn black crappie in the brush piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish will average 8-inches.

Orient Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning; cast the shoreline and move often to find fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the brush piles. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is about over. Look for late spawning crappies on the ends of underwater reefs. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Fish will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs or twister tails along rocky shorelines. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs near fishing jetties and shallow cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics or crankbaits along rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs along the road bed. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near the fish mounds to catch all sizes of bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around main lake points or rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 18-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow near the fish mounds or creek channels.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs or twister tails near rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with small jigs fished near weedlines.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shallow coves and rocky shores to catch all sizes of bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shorelines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 3 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in the low 70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

