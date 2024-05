Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons announced that the Secondary Roads Department has begun work on several projects at or near Clarion and Eagle Grove.

One road in particular is between Clarion and Eagle Grove. The road needs to be readied in order for it to get paved shortly.

Along with preparing CBD4 for paving, Clemons crew is taking care of another function of summer.

Clemons wants his crew to complete some of the mowing before the Memorial Day weekend.