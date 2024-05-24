Rains Delay Mowing of Grass on Worth Roadways

While farmers in the area are dealing with flooded fields and being unable to replant, Worth County officials are having issues with getting mowers out to take care of roadside grass. Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm says the focus is on the gravel roads right now.

Brumm explained that the weather has played a role in getting to the roadside grass.

Supervisor and Board Chairman A. J. Stone echoed the issue with the rains holding off the mowing projects.

Brumm reassured the board that the grass will get attention shortly.