Mason City Recognizes Veterans on Memorial Day

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 23, 2024

The Mason City Council and Mayor Bill Schickel took a moment to recognize veterans on Memorial Day. Diane Castow with the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association was given a proclamation award by Mayor Schickel announcing the recognition.

Before handing the recognition to Castow, Schickel took a moment to read the proclamation.

The gathered audience applauded the efforts of Castow and the veterans who served our nation.

 

