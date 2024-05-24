AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Mason City Recognizes Veterans on Memorial Day
The Mason City Council and Mayor Bill Schickel took a moment to recognize veterans on Memorial Day. Diane Castow with the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association was given a proclamation award by Mayor Schickel announcing the recognition.
Before handing the recognition to Castow, Schickel took a moment to read the proclamation.
The gathered audience applauded the efforts of Castow and the veterans who served our nation.