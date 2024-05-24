Kossuth Board Deals with Public Backlash on Windmill Construction

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors faced some terse opposition to an agenda item to open up an ordinance for further windmill construction. County residents where Invenergy wants to construct more towers are upset about how the work was done and the state in which the roads were left in.

The resident who was introduced as Nate continued to press the board about not opening the ordinance for discussion.

More residents who were concerned about the agenda item spoke up to register their opinions. One identified and Mandy registered her concerns about perceived changes to the ordinance.

Residents, particularly in LuVerne where one wind farm was recently built, do not want new windmill construction taking place. They felt that the board did not adequately notify the public about the agenda item. The fear was that the board would accommodate Invenergy with favorable changes to the ordinance.

Board Chairman Kyle Stecker tried to quell the upset residents who attended the meeting about the agenda item and any action the board would take.

The board heard from other concerned residents before closing the public forum. No action to change the ordinance was taken.