Forest City names former Indian Tyler Anderson as next head football coach

Tyler Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Forest City, will return home this summer and take over the role of head football coach. The hire injects some much-needed hometown pride and, hopefully, stability back into the program. The school district officially made the hire earlier this month when the school board greenlighted the proposed hire.

Anderson participated in multiple sports at Forest City, spending time on the basketball, track and field, baseball, and football teams, but his passion was football. He saw his first action during his sophomore season, catching 12 passes for over 200 yards. He followed that up with 26 catches for over 500 yards and four touchdowns during his junior campaign to lead all Indian receivers. Poised for an even better year as a senior, Anderson was sidelined for the season after just one game because of an injury. He had three catches for 53 yards in that final game, a 21-14 loss to Algona.

Following his time at Forest City, Anderson committed to play football at NCAA DII Winona State in Minnesota. He arrived for the 2016 season and saw his first action in 2017, appearing in seven games and catching four passes for 31 yards and a season-long 21-yard catch at St. Cloud. In 2018, he played in 11 games and was third on the team in catches with 22 for 315 yards. In 2019, Anderson was most productive as a Warrior, playing in all 12 games and having 32 catches for 505 yards. He also scored two touchdowns for Winona State in 2019. His 32 receptions were second-best on the team.

The last three years of Anderson’s career were not what he had hoped for. The 2020 season didn’t happen due to COVID-19, and Anderson returned in 2021 and was named a team captain. However, he suffered an injury in preseason and didn’t play a game. He was given another year of eligibility in 2022 and was again named a team captain, but due to more injuries, he played in only two games.

In 2023, Anderson left Minnesota for Durham, North Carolina, to finish his graduate studies and work with the Duke University women’s soccer and local teams specializing in strength and conditioning. At the conclusion of his program, Anderson returned to Minnesota, this time to Rochester, where he started his career training athletes from a young age to the college level at ETS Performance.

Anderson was still ‘feeling out’ the strength and conditioning world and wasn’t looking at coaching jobs for high school or college, but as the Forest City job sat open, Anderson said he couldn’t hold himself back from the opportunity.

Anderson’s injuries weren’t the only adversity he faced during his football career. He also faced the challenge of a volatile head coaching position. Over the past decade, the volatility of the head coaching position at Forest City has been at an all-time high. Tyler was part of a senior class with four different head football coaches in four years, and now, eight years after that class graduated, there still isn’t stability in the program, something Tyler wants to change.

The football players heading into their senior season are in a similar situation, as Anderson will be their third coach in four years at Forest City. Anderson says he can’t change that now, but having gone through something similar, he can relate to them.

Tyler won’t be the first in his family to coach at Forest City. His grandpa, Larry Holstad, arrived from Ventura to take over the Forest City football program before the 1971 season and coached for 27 years, with his final season in 1997. He won over 120 games and a couple of conference titles; he was also both the athletic director and principal at Forest City before leaving to become the athletic director at Winona State, where he was until he retired.

Tyler remembers hearing all the stories Grandpa would have about his time at Forest City and the relationships he built throughout the years. Anderson is hoping to recreate some of those memories in his own way.

Well, what does a Tyler Anderson-coached football team look like?

The roster will look slightly different for Andreson and his team next year. Forest City lost thousand-yard rusher, Sam Klaassen, wideouts Jaxon Archer and Jack Thompson, star linebacker Grant Wooge, and defensive back Vinton Feldman all to graduation. But return a senior quarterback in Ty Dillavou, a D1 prospect on the line with Triston Brandsoy, and multiple other soon-to-be seniors and juniors who got experience last year.

Anderson said they can draw some momentum from the non-playoff week-9 win at Iowa Falls-Alden last year and says when they get into games, control what they can control and hope to be in a position to make the playoffs.

Tyler will return to Forest City this month and will start summer installation and weight room work when given the all-clear to do so this summer. He hopes to get the team into some camps this summer before team camp starts in the fall.

Forest City will open the season on August 30th at Clear Lake.