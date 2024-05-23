Area Replanting May be Necessary

Recent rains of 2-4 inches are causing concerns among area farmers who were able to plant corn early before the spring rains began in earnest. Those same fields are underwater after rains struck on Monday and Tuesday.

Randy Broesder with the Forest City Farmers Coop explained that progress in planting has ground to a halt. The percentage of planting is also behind where we were last year.

The condition of the fields is also not conducive to planting.

Tiles and waterways are in full draining mode but because of the amount of rain that has fallen in the area, it will take time to bring the fields back to planting status. Some replanting has taken place according to Broesder.

Area farmers impacted by the weather now have to make a choice on what to do.

More rain is in the forecast which may delay planting until well after the window to do so closes.