This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills.

Avery Eastvold brought home three medals for the Bulldogs last weekend at the state track and field meet. She finished fourth in the high jump competition for an individual medal. She helped the 4×200 team to a fourth-place finish, and in the 4×100, she helped them qualify as the top team and finished as the state runner-up in the finals.