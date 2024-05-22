Planting Pushed Back in Some Areas

All the recent rain in northeast Iowa is tightening the planting deadlines for farmers and already-planted crops are being threatened. Parts of the region have gotten more than six-inches of rain since Tuesday morning, flooding many cornfields and making planting impossible. Iowa State University field agronomist Terry Basol says if the rainfall continues, farmers may have to ask some tough questions.

Corn planting is already behind the state’s five-year average, and the deadline is around the end of the month. More heavy rain is expected Thursday night and into the weekend. Basol says concerns are mounting as far as corn that’s already in the ground.

Monthly rainfall totals for northeast Iowa already exceed ten inches. Basol says farmers will need four days after flooding recedes to check on corn health.