HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: GHV Girls Open State Meet Tomorrow in Boone

After not qualifying since the ’90s, the GHV girls’ golf team is heading back to the state meet for the second time in three years. GHV finished second at the state qualifying meet last week to earn the bid. The Cardinals also qualified juniors Sydney Helgeson and Audrey Overgaard as individuals.

Last year, the Cardinals just missed the cut as a team but brought back the entire team that won the conference title and finished third place at the qualifying meet. To go along with all the pieces from last year’s team, they also added two freshmen, of which Hailey Bredlow fired a 16th-place round during the regional final.

Overgaard led the way, firing a runner-up round of 82, while Helgeson finished fourth, shooting 87. The team’s senior leader is Kenedee Frayne, who finished eighth overall with a 95. Frayne, a multiple sport athlete for the Cardinals, has helped them on the volleyball and basketball court and will close her GHV career on the softball diamond after state golf is finished. Jessa Heitland finished the SQM in 15th place with a 102, and she’s also a junior for the Cardinals.

The state meet is a two-day event that opens tomorrow morning in Boone at the Cedar Pointe Golf Course at 9:00 AM; tee times for day 2 of the tournament will start at 8:30 AM on Friday.

The other teams making the tournament are Grundy Center, Kuemper Catholic, Mid-Prairie, Oelwein, Roland-Story, Sumner-Fredricksburg, Van Meter, West Marshall, and the only team to beat GHV this year, New Hampton.

The Cardinals finished the regular season undefeated, winning a second straight TIC West Conference title at Spring Valley on May 6.

The Cardinals left for the state meet earlier this evening with fire trucks and GHV flags lining the streets, support the girls said they were very thankful for. They also expressed gratitude towards Garner’s women’s golf leagues for helping them with gifts before the big meets.

