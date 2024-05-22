Six Tornadoes Confirmed in Iowa

The state patrol says there are multiple deaths and at least a dozen injuries in Greenfield after Tuesday’s direct hit from a powerful tornado. There’s widespread destruction in the Adair County town, with homes leveled, cars tossed and trees stripped bare. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service in metro Des Moines, says it’s still unclear just how many tornadoes hit the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Those weather service teams will focus on three primary areas of the state where the tornadoes did their worst.

That tornado damaged Johnston High School, which is closed at least for today. Back in southwest Iowa, it appears Greenfield was hit by a large tornado, but Small says they don’t know yet how big it may’ve been.

More storms are in the immediate forecast, but Small says they don’t appear to be threatening.

This latest round of severe weather follows several bouts with tornadoes during April, which saw 43 tornadoes during the month, the fourth-highest number ever recorded in a single month in Iowa.