Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/21/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing for FY 24 Budget Amendment.

3. Consider for approval FY 24 Budget Amendment.

4. Robert Schwartz, Conservation to discuss the Nature Center and ARPA money spent.

5. Consider for approval Resolution for ARPA money.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. Discuss, with possible action, FEMA payment from 2019 to Kossuth Co for DD 3-11.

8. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

9. Consider for approval contract with HRS Surveying for monument preservation on

LFM-R20North—7X-95, LFM-R50/A30—7X-95, LFM-R16South—7X-95, and LFMRiceLake—7X-95.

10. Consider for approval engineering services contract with Snyder & Associates for the

500th St Grade and Pave Project, L-Asmus—73-95; and authorize the County

Engineer to sign the contract.

11. Possible closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate

pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j).

12. Consider for approval possible action on matters discussed in closed session.

13. Open Forum.

14. Consider for approval County claims.

15. Consider for approval Payroll claims.