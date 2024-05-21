Storms rumble through the area, damage in the Duncan area, area customers are without power

High winds from Thunderstorms moving through Hancock County knocked down some trees in the Duncan area Tuesday afternoon. Other trees down affected the blacktop between Hayfield and Duncan. One large tree was down near the old Duncan Heights building. Crews were working to clean up the damage as of 5 pm.

The storms also knocked out power to Fertile and other areas. As of 5:30 pm, Heartland Power Coop had over 600 customers without power, mainly in Worth and Mitchell counties. Alliant Energy had 973 customers without power in Cerro Gordo, 755 in Floyd, 500 in Worth, and 127 in Wright County. Prairie Energy Coop had 256 customers without power in Hancock County and 43 of their 53 without power in Winnebago County.