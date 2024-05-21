Feenstra Criticizes Biden Administration’s Decision to Release One Million Barrels of Gasoline from Strategic Reserves

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of gasoline from our nation’s strategic reserves:

“President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of gasoline from our strategic reserves is ridiculous. These reserves are set aside for emergencies and times of national crisis, not to undo poor policymaking,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Instead of depleting our reserves, the President should support American energy production, including homegrown Iowa biofuels. He can start by calling on the Senate to pass the Lower Energy Costs Act and signing this bill into law so that we can lower gas prices for Iowa families.”