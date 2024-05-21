Area Flooding a Possibility Tonight

Heavy rains are forecast for the area tonight which could create even greater problems for already flooded areas according to officials at the National Weather Service. Flash Flood Watches and Warnings have been issued for all of the area counties.

Storms that struck the area on Monday night left rivers and streams at or near flood stage. In Kossuth County, road officials report that twenty secondary roads are closed due to flooding. In Winnebago County, none of the county roads are closed, but officials are monitoring the situation in case they have to.

Hancock County has several roads closed due to rivers, creeks, and waterways coming out of their banks. Crane Avenue between 240th and 260th is closed. Deer Avenue between 190th and 200th, 140th and 150th Streets. Echo Avenue is closed between 240th and 260th Streets. Hill Avenue is closed between 280th and 290th. Roads between Echo and Deer Avenue, specifically 200th, 210th, and 220th Streets.

Other streets that are closed are 240th between Ford and Grant Streets, 250th between Crane and Birch Avenues, and roads between James and Hill Avenues.

Officials with all area counties are watching low lying areas, rivers, and streams which impact or pass under roads and bridges. The Boone River is currently over the bridge at Echo and Deere Avenues.