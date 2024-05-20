Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)

Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. Review and take action on Resolution 2024-17 to Cancel Outstanding Warrants.
7. Review and take action on Resolution 2024-18 to Accept Financial Responsibility,
Maintenance and Operations for Trails in Wright County.
8. Review and take action on drainage levies eligible for spread.
9. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
10. Old Business.
11. New Business.
12. Update on meetings.

