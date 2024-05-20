Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Deputy Appointment

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 46/L14 Work Order

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

13. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, cleaning

c.Water issues at Courthouse

14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Potential closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i.) To evaluate the professional competency of an

individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary and that

individual requests a closed session.

18. Possible action regarding custodial position

19. Department Head Discussion

a.Compensation Board Discussion

20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 28

c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’

Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

d. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)

e. Worth County Fair – June 19-23

Adjourn