Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Deputy Appointment
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 46/L14 Work Order
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
13. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, cleaning
c.Water issues at Courthouse
14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Potential closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i.) To evaluate the professional competency of an
individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary and that
individual requests a closed session.
18. Possible action regarding custodial position
19. Department Head Discussion
a.Compensation Board Discussion
20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 28
c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’
Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
d. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)
e. Worth County Fair – June 19-23
Adjourn