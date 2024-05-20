Scattered Severe Storms Possible Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service is predicting scattered severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and into tomorrow. Strong gusty winds, large hail, isolated flash flooding are all possible with these predicted storms.

The storms will initially be scattered in nature late this afternoon and become more widespread into the night. the severe risk will be increasing through the evening hours with severe weather possible throughout the overnight hours.

A secondary threat remains in a possible tornado, but the risk is very low.

We’re just past the halfway point for Iowa’s tornado season, and while twisters can strike during any month of the year, April, May and June are considered the three prime months for tornadic activity. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says it’s been a very active season so far.

While the tornado tally doesn’t set an Iowa record, Fowle says it -is- an impressive number.

We do live in tornado alley and some years they’re plentiful, while we’re spared in others.

The bulk of the 2021 tornadoes occurred on December 15th of that year, in a highly unusual late year outbreak. There were 63 tornadoes in Iowa that day, along with the first-ever December derecho anywhere in the U. S.