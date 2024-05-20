Record Memorial Day Travel Numbers Expected

With the Memorial Day weekend just ahead, it’s predicted travelers from Iowa will be on the roads in record or near-record numbers. Brian Ortner, with AAA Iowa, says the motor club is forecasting more than 3.6 million people across the Midwest will be traveling 50 miles or more during the long weekend, which is up 136,000 travelers from last year.

The vast majority of vacationers will be traveling by car, and Ortner says gasoline prices in Iowa are more than a dime a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

For families on a budget, vacations can be expensive ventures, with gasoline being one of the biggest costs, so Ortner says this is welcome news.

For Iowans traveling by air, AAA says the average price for a round-trip domestic flight will cost $778, which is up 2% from Memorial Day weekend last year.