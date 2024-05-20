Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: discuss clerk position, possibly consider payroll change

9:35 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review drainage levies

9:55 a.m. Consider terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA PC for audit of financial statements for

FY2023-2024

10:00 a.m. Mike Birchem, Fort & Schlegel, re: review and accept FY2022-2023 audit report

10:15 a.m. Consider claims

10:20 a.m. Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler, re: discuss Hancock

County Policies Procedures and Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing

Easements

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item