Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)
https://meet.goto.com/975457677
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors proposed meeting agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: discuss clerk position, possibly consider payroll change
9:35 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review drainage levies
9:55 a.m. Consider terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA PC for audit of financial statements for
FY2023-2024
10:00 a.m. Mike Birchem, Fort & Schlegel, re: review and accept FY2022-2023 audit report
10:15 a.m. Consider claims
10:20 a.m. Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler, re: discuss Hancock
County Policies Procedures and Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing
Easements
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item