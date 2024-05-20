Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 5/20/24 (LIVE)
The Forest City Council will meet at 7pm on Monday night.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
PUBLIC HEARING
Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Loan Agreement 23-24-40
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes: Park & Rec 2024/04/08 and 2024/05/14, Library 2024/04/17, Airport Minutes 2024/05/15
Approve Invoices
BUSINESS
Resolution 23-24-40 Taking additional action on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Loan Agreement and combining loan agreements
Fiscal Year 2023 Audit Presentation
Ordinance No. 845 Amending the Sewer Rental Rates
Resolution 23-24-41 Renaming the Civic Auditorium
Resolution 23-24-42 Naming the Airport Field
Approve a quote to replace the parking lot at the Light Plant
Update on EMC claims for power surge at Sunset Court
Review and Approve a Curbside Recycling Contract with Midwest Waste LLC
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT