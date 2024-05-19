Graduation Sunday: North Iowa High School

Wednesday, May 15th

Clear Lake Girls Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM B103

Thursday, May 16th

State Track Meet Reports 9:15 AM KIOW and 9:45 AM B103, each hour

Friday, May 17th

State Track Meet Reports 9:15 AM KIOW and 9:45 AM B103, each hour

Saturday, May 18th

State Track Meet Reports 9:15 AM KIOW and 9:45 AM B103, each hour

Monday, May 20th

Eagle Grove Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW

Lake Mills Softball/Baseball at West Hancock 6:00 PM B103

Tuesday, May 21st

Spirit Lake Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW

Wednesday, May 22nd

Forest City Softball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM KIOW

West Hancock Softball/Baseball at Eagle Grove 6:00 PM B103

Thursday, May 23rd

Newman Catholic Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW

Friday, May 24th

North Union Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Baseball at West Hancock 7:30 PM B103