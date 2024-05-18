Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 40 consecutive quarters

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on June 26, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2024.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 40 quarters.

“This dividend underscores the Board’s confidence in the long-term outlook for our business and our strong financial position as we build an even more competitive and formidable company,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy designed to reward shareholders who share that confidence.”