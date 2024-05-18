SportsState Track Updates

STATE TRACK 2024: Day 2 Recap

Medal Count on Day 2

Distance Medley (girls) – Forest City 3rd (Casey Buffington, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Bethany Warren.

4×200 – Forest City (girls) 4th – Colette Loges, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Casey Buffington

4×200 – Central Springs (boys) 8th

400mH State Champ – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

Long Jump State Champ – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

4×200 (girls) – Lake Mills 4th – Brittany Leibeg, Avery Eastvold, Makenzie Budach, Regan Eastvold

High Jump Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills

TEAM SCORES:

North Iowa Boys – 1A 46th

GHV Boys – 2A 42nd

Central Springs Boys – 2A 42

Clear Lake Boys – 3A 27th

Lake Mills Girls – 1A 14th

North Iowa Girl – 1A 27th

Forest City Girls – 2A 6th

Clear Lake Girls – 3A 2nd

 

 

VIDEO INTERVIEWS

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Forest City Distance Medley

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Forest City Girls 4×200

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Central Springs Boys 4×200

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Clear Lake Boys 4×200

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Forest City Boys 4×200 and 4×100

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

 

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: GHV Boys 4×400

 

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: North Iowa Boys Distance Medley

 

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: West Hancock Girls 4×200

 

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Lake Mills girls 4×200

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: West Hancock Boys 4×200

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Mitchell Smith, West Hancock 110mH and 400mH

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills High Jump and Distance Medley

(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Lexi Isebrand, Forest City High Jump

