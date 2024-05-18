STATE TRACK 2024: Day 2 Recap
Medal Count on Day 2
Distance Medley (girls) – Forest City 3rd (Casey Buffington, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Bethany Warren.
4×200 – Forest City (girls) 4th – Colette Loges, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Casey Buffington
4×200 – Central Springs (boys) 8th
400mH State Champ – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake
Long Jump State Champ – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake
4×200 (girls) – Lake Mills 4th – Brittany Leibeg, Avery Eastvold, Makenzie Budach, Regan Eastvold
High Jump Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills
TEAM SCORES:
North Iowa Boys – 1A 46th
GHV Boys – 2A 42nd
Central Springs Boys – 2A 42
Clear Lake Boys – 3A 27th
Lake Mills Girls – 1A 14th
North Iowa Girl – 1A 27th
Forest City Girls – 2A 6th
Clear Lake Girls – 3A 2nd
VIDEO INTERVIEWS
(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Mitchell Smith, West Hancock 110mH and 400mH
(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills High Jump and Distance Medley
(VIDEO) STATE TRACK 2024: Lexi Isebrand, Forest City High Jump