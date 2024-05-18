Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Water Temperatures Warming

AREA WEATHER

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water levels are roughly 5 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is 3 to 4 feet. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are close to shore. Try in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shore; anywhere near shore with rocky structure. Fish are up to 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up keeper-sized bluegill with nightcrawlers fished from shore. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well from the east shore and along Ice House Point casting twisters and fishing with a nightcrawler under a bobber. A lot of 10-inch fish are being caught; anglers can sort through them and take home 16-inch plus fish.

Browns Lake

Walleye – Fair: Cast twisters. Fish are 16- to 22-inches long; evenings bite is best.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie along shore and near submerged structure; fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, crankbaits or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1 foot below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed. Black Bullhead – Good: Try a nightcrawler on the bottom from shore on the windy shorelines. Bullheads are 10- to 11-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperature is in the low to mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie along the east shore near the inlet and also the marina. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore near the inlet and in the marina. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in many area lakes. Crappie are in close to shore in many area lakes. River levels are still above normal, but are slowly dropping. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water level is 0.48 inches over crest. Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water clarity is 31 inches. The fish cleaning station at the McIntosh access is being renovated with a new fish grinding table and will not be available until early June. Black Crappie – Good :Use a minnow or small jig in open areas in the rushes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or spots where water is running into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs or cut bait around the Island Dodges point. Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie– Fair: Crappie Use small jigs and live bait near shore. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Lake level is a few inches over crest. Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water clarity is over 10 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to make beds near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

A new dock has been ordered and will be installed before Memorial Day. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting a variety of baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 7.16 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 5 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish are starting to be in and around docks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is a couple inches over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size fish; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-size fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 5 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are slowly rising to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Most area lakes are above crest. Courtesy docks are in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River in Black Hawk County is experiencing high flows, but it has been falling since May 12. Fishing is fair and improving. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs near structure Walleye – Fair: Jigs and live bait rigs are a good choice during higher flow.

George Wyth Lake

George Wyth Lake remains low, but has slowly increasing water levels. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are nearshore to spawn. Try fishing near woody structure or rocks. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are moving near shore on warm days. Sorting will be needed for keeper-sized fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: George Wyth has a population of quality-sized largemouth bass that are currently using near shore structure.

Green Belt Lake

Good walk-in access; no boat ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Small jigs near structure work best. Bluegill – Good: Try small hooks and small bait near shore.

Lake Delhi

Crappie fishing has been good with a few bass and bluegill mixed in. Try fishing early or on weekdays for less boat traffic. Black Crappie – Good: Small jigs work best. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Manchester District Streams

Trout Streams are in good to excellent condition in the southern half of the trout region. Plants are growing fast; boots and pants are recommended for access. Brown Trout – Good: Best bite is early and late. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Rainbow trout are stocked from April – October and provide consistent fishing opportunity with live bait spinners or jigs.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in good fishing condition with a slowly falling river level in Jones and Delaware counties since May 11. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has slowed, but remains fair. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try fishing around structure in the channel near current. Walleye – Fair: A variety of presentations are working including crankbaits, jigs, and live bait rigs.

Martens Lake

South Prairie Lake

Good shoreline access as well as a hard-surfaced boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are spawning; find them near shore structure including rocks and brush. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are pre-spawn; find them nearshore on warm days

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Fishing is good to excellent in the Manchester District for a variety of species including bass, crappie, and trout. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 10.7 feet at Lansing and is predicted to gradually fall to near 10 feet. Water clarity is cloudy. Water temperature is 67 degrees. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 620.6 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to gradually fall to 19 feet. Water temperature is 68 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. The boat ramp at Sny Magill is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen to near 11.8 feet in the tailwaters and is expected to to gradually fall to near 10 feet week. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is 67 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam has been a challenge with more turbulence due to the lock gates being up. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut-bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels have crested and are predicted to continue falling. Water temperature is in the upper 60s. Water quality is improving. A variety of species are biting. Fish are scattered with high water; search for areas with little current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is peaking at Dubuque at near 11.9 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 13.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 67 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie bite has been consistent, even with the river rising. Try a bobber and minnow; experiment with moving the minnow around and dead sticking it without movement. Bluegill – Good: Use a bobber and worm rig in the rising backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has taken off with anglers concentrating near backwater shorelines as bass prepare to spawn. Northern Pike – Good: Use minnow imitation lures; the bite has picked up. Try gaudy white spinners. Sauger – Slow: It is an off and on Spring for walleyes and sauger. Usually not a lot of big fish being caught, but many small fish bodes well into the future. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Anglers have caught some shovelnose sturgeon on worms in the Dubuque tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are picking up perch incidentally when bluegill fishing. Set a pole out with a small worm on the bottom and see if a perch will pick it up.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is peaking at near 12.7 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 67 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Good: Try a bobber and minnow set to around a foot or a foot and half in the rising backwater lakes. Action is not always fast, but with patience you can find quality fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to bite well; use worm rigs. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers are catching black and brown bullhead with egg sinker and worm rigs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bite is picking up with anglers using small jigs and spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of pike hitting on minnow imitation lures. Pike more than 30 inches are being reported. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The last days of fishing the kids trout pond are here; the pond is starting to be choked out with weeds. It will be restocked this fall after it all clears up. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: Walleye usually bite poorly for a few weeks after they are done spawning. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in backwater lakes and small tributary streams.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is peaking at near 12.3 feet at Fulton, 14.7 feet at Camanche and 8.9 feet at LeClair. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 67 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Find wood in deeper backwater lakes. Bite should return after the water warms. Bluegill – Good: Reports of smallish bluegills being caught in backwater lakes; nice fish are mixed in with smaller ones. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try crawlers or prepared bait around woody structure and moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved along the shorelines in backwater areas; they are easily targeted with a variety of lures and natural baits. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: The bite has been difficult as usual during the spawning season.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is peaking at near 12.8 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 67 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a worm or catfish bait in the shallows as the water rises. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A worm and sinker rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing current eddies or areas of modest current.

The river has maybe hit it peak and should begin to recede soon. Get out and enjoy the bounty the Mississippi River has to offer. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.78 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is start to fall over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.11 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to start to fall early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The ramp at Big Timber is closed due to highwater. Tailwater fishing has been slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in Big Timber. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.88 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to start to fall early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 13.48 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over the ramp and parking area. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; try fishing at Huron Island. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.14 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to start to fall by early next week. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 15.06 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

River stage is cresting and forecast to start to fall by next week. Water clarity is poor. Fishing is being reported as slow. Main channel water temperature is 64-67 degrees. Look for crappies to move up shallow in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Water is fairly clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies are out back deep. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in shallow to spawn.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

Below where the Cedar River dumps in the Iowa River is at or just above bank full.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Curlyleaf beds are thick and tall. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies continue to move in and out of shallow water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spending more time in shallower water feeding; some are on beds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are working the shallow more; look for them along the edges of the weed beds.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 73 degrees. Water is clearing; water clarity is 3 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving in and out with the changing water temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning with the water temperatures; it’s very early for them, causing some to die from elevated stress levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are hitting on cut bait.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies continue to move in and out of shallow water depending on how close the nearest weather front is at the time. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have started to spawn with the rapid increase in water temperatures.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70s. The water is clear. Curlyleaf pondweed beds are established. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are in shallow one day and back out to deeper water the next. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to move into some of the shallow to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are working the edges of the weed beds in shallower water; they are getting more aggressive with the warmer water temperatures. Try running crankbaits and spinnerbaits along the outer edges of the habitat.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

River level remains at about 2/3 bank full; the current is moving right along.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing the backwater areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the backwater areas. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Use crawlers along sandbars.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 684 feet. Water temperatures is about 70 degrees. Water clarity is lessening with the increase in flows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers ae catching some drifting/trolling. Some fish are in shallow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shallow flats and pockets on warm days. White Crappie – Good: Males are on shallow banks; females were still on steeper rock banks.

Diamond Lake

All facilities are open. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing along the jetties and shallow brush; crappie are spawning. Most fish are 7- to 9-inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are moving to shallow pockets to spawn.

Hannen Lake

The bite has slowed since the rains. Lake level is back to full pool. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill in the shallows thinking about spawning. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are less than 15-inches; some larger fish have been caught the last 2 weeks.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Water clarity is high in the main lake. Curlyleaf pondweed is growing. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie in and along the vegetation and spawning flats. Some are still hanging on trees in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in pockets in the weeds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are shallower and starting to nest. Muskellunge – Fair. Spotted bass – Fair: Spotted bs are spawning. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing wind-blown structure. White Crappie – Good: Try fishing weedlines, especially where the weeds meet rock. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Wipers are suspended or along wind-blown banks.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Be aware of road construction in the park; some areas may not be accessible from day to day. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are moving shallow; some are hanging in 10-20 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower pockets. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass cruising the shallows searching for nesting sites. Muskellunge – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Some days shallower rock has been good other days they have been in 20+ feet of water. Evening bite is best.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure. The jetties can also hold fish. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around rip-rapped shorelines and submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or jigs and minnows along the tops of the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs in the standing timber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around submerged structure and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics in the brush piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 908.45 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 60 degrees. The lake has risen almost 4 feet in the last week. Use caution while boating; there could be floating debris. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened; use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are using jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the submerged structure near the campground. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs or spinners around submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are still being caught shallow. Use live minnows or panfish plastics under a float to catch crappies that are in shallow near any wood or rock habitat in 3 to 10 feet of water. The best crappie fishing will be the first two weeks of May. Walleye – Good: Use crawlers or leeches on jigs or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Water clarity is improving in the upper half of the lake making it the preferred walleye fishing area.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Find a map with pond locations and fish species present on the Fish Local page. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies in city ponds near any rip-rap docks or wood habitat. Bluegill – Excellent: Catch bluegills in the city ponds that have moved shallow for spawning with small pieces of nightcrawler or redworms.

Hickory Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies shallow casting plastics or live minnows under a bobber near riprap and treefalls throughout the lake. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow to spawn with nightcrawlers or redworms. Target the back of any cove in 3 feet of water or less.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Good: Crappies have moved shallow into flooded vegetation and willows. Use live minnows or cast small plastics near any rock riprap or wood in 2 to 6 feet of water.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try minnows in 2 to 4 feet of water under floats and drifting or trolling jigs with plastics or minnows offshore 3 to 6 feet deep.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast panfish plastics or fish live minnows under floats from shore near rock jetties.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch black crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for 9-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are doing well on the rock piles in the campground arm of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair:.

Nodaway Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch spawning crappie along the dam and the rock point on the south side of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Slow: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish will average 8-inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still catching spawning crappies around the jetties and underwater reefs. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Look for spawning crappies behind the pontoon boats and on the ends of underwater reefs. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are staging to spawn around the reefs. Fish will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs or twister tails fished along rocky shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished near fishing jetties and shallow cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics or crankbaits along rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs or twister tails along rocky shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around main lake points or rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 18-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow near the fish mounds or creek channels.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs or twister tails near rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with small jigs fished near weedlines.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shorelines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 3 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

