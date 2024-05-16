Gary C. Nagell, 80, of Jewell, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at his home in Jewell.

Graveside services for Gary Nagell will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell with Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating.

Visitation for Gary Nagell will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion.

