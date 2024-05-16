Obits

Gary C. Nagell

Jewell

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer6 hours agoLast Updated: May 16, 2024

Gary C. Nagell, 80, of Jewell, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at his home in Jewell.

Graveside services for Gary Nagell will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell with Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating.

Visitation for Gary Nagell will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa, 50525

515-532-2233

