Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/29/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on this highlighted link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Consider and act on approving paying ½ registration fee for Katie Schlichting for Medical

Examiner Investigator training with Hamilton County paying other half.

7. Review and act on the liquor license ownership update for Clarmond Country Club.

8. 9:15 a.m. Hold the Budget Amendment Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

9. Review and act on Resolution 2024-16 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Wright County

Budget amendment and appropriation to various departments.

10. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning Coordinator

a. Report in reference to Floodplain Ordinance #68

b. Review and act on first reading of Ordinance #68 on the amended Floodplain

Ordinance.

11. Review and take action on fireworks permits for 4-G Pyrotechnics.

12. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.

11:00 a.m. Hold a work session at the Wright County Resource Center on progress of remodel.