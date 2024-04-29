Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/29/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meeting on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking this highlighted link:
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Resolution 2024-21 – Approval of the Dogwood Avenue Paving Project and County Engineer Authorization to Sign Contract Document in Doc Express
d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor/Cigarette License
11. Transfer – Conservation
12. Resolution 2024-22 Authorization to Transfer Worth County Deferred Compensation Plan
13. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning
c.Water issues at Courthouse
14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. Public Hearing regarding Plans, Specifications, Estimate of Cost and Form of Contract – 8:30 A.M.
b. Adopt Plans, Specifications, Estimate of Cost and Form of Contract – Resolution 2024-23
c. Review Bid Tabulation
d. Consider Award of Contract – Resolution 2024-24
15. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – 9:00 A.M.
16. Change Public Hearing time – FY24 Budget Amendment on May 13
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
19. Department Head Discussion
20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Partnership Pulse – Stakeholder Input w/NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and SBDC – Olson Community Room, 902 1st Ave S, Northwood – May 1 – 1:00 P.M.
c. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Award Mowing Bid – May 6
e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13
f. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.
g. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.
h. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
Adjourn