Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/29/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meeting on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking this highlighted link:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Resolution 2024-21 – Approval of the Dogwood Avenue Paving Project and County Engineer Authorization to Sign Contract Document in Doc Express

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor/Cigarette License

11. Transfer – Conservation

12. Resolution 2024-22 Authorization to Transfer Worth County Deferred Compensation Plan

13. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

c.Water issues at Courthouse

14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. Public Hearing regarding Plans, Specifications, Estimate of Cost and Form of Contract – 8:30 A.M.

b. Adopt Plans, Specifications, Estimate of Cost and Form of Contract – Resolution 2024-23

c. Review Bid Tabulation

d. Consider Award of Contract – Resolution 2024-24

15. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – 9:00 A.M.

16. Change Public Hearing time – FY24 Budget Amendment on May 13

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

19. Department Head Discussion

20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Partnership Pulse – Stakeholder Input w/NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and SBDC – Olson Community Room, 902 1st Ave S, Northwood – May 1 – 1:00 P.M.

c. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Award Mowing Bid – May 6

e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13

f. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.

g. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.

h. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

Adjourn