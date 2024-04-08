Obits

Tommy G. Gretillat

Kanawha

Tommy G. Gretillat, 66, of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024 at his home in Kanawha.

A Memorial Service for Tommy G. Gretillat will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha with Pastor Kay Brooks officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha.

