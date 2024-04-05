Puffs to be Presented at the Boman Fine Arts Center

Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a 2015 original play by New York–based playwright Matt Cox. It parodies the Harry Potter series and its characters in a humorous and heartfelt way. The show debuted on December 3rd of 2015 in New York.

The show involves improv in some portions of it while staying with a central theme. Shayla Acamsya plays one of the instructors at the school and enjoys the role immensely. She describes what the audience will see during the show.