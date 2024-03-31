Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Sarah’s Law

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Sarah's Law passes the House Judiciary Committee, my work on the Farm Bill, and National Severe Weather Awareness Month. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSARAH'S LAW PASSES THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE\r\n\r\nFor the first time ever, Sarah\u2019s Law passed out of\u00a0the House Judiciary Committee as a standalone bill!\r\n\r\nThis legislation \u2014 which I introduced alongside Senator Ernst \u2014 honors the memory of 21-year-old Sarah Root who was struck and killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk. However, instead of answering for his crimes, the illegal immigrant posted bail, was released from jail, and was never seen again.\r\n\r\nSarah's Law ensures that illegal immigrants who seriously harm or kill Americans are detained and punished to the fullest extent of the law.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSarah's Law passes House Judiciary Committee | The Iowa...\r\n\r\nSarah's Law, introduced by U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee and is on track to be considered by the full U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\niowatorch.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMARCH IS NATIONAL SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS MONTH\r\n\r\nDuring National Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage all Iowans to take precautions today to keep themselves and their families safe when storms and inclement weather undoubtedly strike. Stocking up on bottled water, keeping flashlights and batteries in accessible areas, and having an emergency plan are all important items to consider.\r\n\r\nAt the federal level, I\u2019m also working to ensure that the National Weather Service has the tools and resources that it needs to provide timely updates to broadcasters, emergency managers, and the public. The National Weather Service\u2019s current communications network \u2013 NWS chat \u2013 is old, outdated, and unreliable. That\u2019s why I introduced legislation \u2013 which recently passed out of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee \u2013 to replace NWS chat with a more dependable and consistent system that we can all count on.\r\n\r\nAs a father of four and a former storm watcher during my time as City Administrator of Hull, keeping our families safe is a top priority for me. By ensuring that our communities receive time-sensitive information from trusted sources, we can appropriately respond to unpredictable weather and save lives.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring National Severe Weather Awareness Week, Feenstra...\r\n\r\nToday, during National Severe Weather Awareness Week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement encouraging Iowans to take necessary precautions to prepare for severe weather and noted his legislation to help the National...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkiow.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLYON COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS BANQUET IN LESTER\r\n\r\nLast week, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison \u2014 Wes \u2014 attended the Lyon County Pork Producers banquet in Lester.\r\n\r\nDwight Mogler \u2014 who serves on my Agriculture Advisory Board \u2014 also addressed the crowd.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m fighting to overturn\u00a0Prop 12\u00a0and pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY MILITARY ACADEMY DAY IN FORT DODGE IS COMING UP!\r\n\r\nI encourage any student interested in applying to one of our nation\u2019s military academies to attend my Military Academy Day in Fort Dodge. This will be a unique opportunity to hear directly from representatives from each of the academies and learn more about the application process.\r\n\r\nFor more information, please contact Jim Oberhelman, my U.S. Military Academy Coordinator, at 515-302-7060.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra to Host Military Academy Day for Iowa Students...\r\n\r\nWASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced that he will host a Military Academy Day for Iowa students - 8th grade through 12th grade - interested in applying to one of our nation's five military academies.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDEVELOPING NEW MARKETS FOR AMERICAN AGRICULTURE\r\n\r\nThe long-term success of American agriculture depends on robust access to new and developing markets. As the breadbasket to the world, our farmers grow and raise far more product than we can consume and use here at home. Therefore, we must actively work to open new export markets for American agriculture and eliminate trade barriers that prevent our agricultural goods from reaching foreign markets.\r\n\r\nHowever, to create new export opportunities for American farmers, we first need to build the necessary infrastructure in new and developing markets to deliver our goods, especially perishable items.\r\n\r\nThat's why I introduced the FRIDGE Act to support these infrastructure projects and open new markets!\r\n\r\nRead more from me and Lowell Randel, Senior Vice President of the Global Cold Chain Alliance, below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOpinion: Developing new markets for American Agriculture\r\n\r\nIn this opinion piece, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, and Lowell Randel, SVP at the Global Cold Chain Alliance, discuss the importance of building export infrastructure - particularly cold-chain storage - in new and developing markets.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.agri-pulse.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRECOGNIZING OUR NATION'S HEROES\r\n\r\nThis week, and every day, we honor our nation's heroes, applaud their bravery, commend their love of country, and recognize their sacrifices and service to the United States of America.\r\n\r\nGod bless our troops and our veterans!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WORK TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN'S RADICAL WOTUS RULE\r\n\r\nWhen I\u2019m meeting with producers on my\u00a0Feenstra Agriculture Tour, federal overreach is a topic of great concern.\r\n\r\nThere's no more glaring example than President Biden's radical\u00a0WOTUS\u00a0rule, which I voted to overturn.\r\n\r\nI'll always stand with Iowa farmers!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Continuing the fight against overreaching WOTUS\r\n\r\nWhen I'm visiting with farmers and producers on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, excessive overreach by the federal government is a topic of great concern.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO DORDT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL!\r\n\r\nThe Defenders are 2024 NAIA Women\u2019s Basketball National Champions!!!\r\n\r\nCongratulations to Dordt Women's Basketball on a phenomenal game and a great season!!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: THE FARM BILL IS A STRONG INVESTMENT IN AMERICAN AGRICULTURE\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill is an important investment in our hardworking farmers and producers, the competitiveness of American agriculture, and the strength of our economy.\r\n\r\nFrom trade, energy, and conservation to crop insurance, rural development, and access to affordable credit, every title of the Farm Bill touches a critical component for agriculture and our rural communities. Serving on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I have introduced several pieces of legislation that benefit our producers and deserve to be included in the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: The Farm Bill is a Strong Investment...\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill is an important investment in our hardworking farmers and producers, the competitiveness of American agriculture, and the strength of our economy. From trade, energy, and conservation to crop insurance, rural development, and access ...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n