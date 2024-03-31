NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Sarah’s Law

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 mins agoLast Updated: March 29, 2024
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra
This legislation — which I introduced alongside Senator Ernst — honors the memory of 21-year-old Sarah Root who was struck and killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk. However, instead of answering for his crimes, the illegal immigrant posted bail, was released from jail, and was never seen again.
SARAH’S LAW PASSES THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
For the first time ever, Sarah’s Law passed out of the House Judiciary Committee as a standalone bill!
This legislation — which I introduced alongside Senator Ernst — honors the memory of 21-year-old Sarah Root who was struck and killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk. However, instead of answering for his crimes, the illegal immigrant posted bail, was released from jail, and was never seen again.
Sarah’s Law ensures that illegal immigrants who seriously harm or kill Americans are detained and punished to the fullest extent of the law.
MARCH IS NATIONAL SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS MONTH
During National Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage all Iowans to take precautions today to keep themselves and their families safe when storms and inclement weather undoubtedly strike. Stocking up on bottled water, keeping flashlights and batteries in accessible areas, and having an emergency plan are all important items to consider.
At the federal level, I’m also working to ensure that the National Weather Service has the tools and resources that it needs to provide timely updates to broadcasters, emergency managers, and the public. The National Weather Service’s current communications network – NWS chat – is old, outdated, and unreliable. That’s why I introduced legislation – which recently passed out of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee – to replace NWS chat with a more dependable and consistent system that we can all count on.
As a father of four and a former storm watcher during my time as City Administrator of Hull, keeping our families safe is a top priority for me. By ensuring that our communities receive time-sensitive information from trusted sources, we can appropriately respond to unpredictable weather and save lives.
LYON COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS BANQUET IN LESTER
Last week, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison — Wes — attended the Lyon County Pork Producers banquet in Lester.
Dwight Mogler — who serves on my Agriculture Advisory Board — also addressed the crowd.
I’m fighting to overturn Prop 12 and pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa!
MY MILITARY ACADEMY DAY IN FORT DODGE IS COMING UP!
I encourage any student interested in applying to one of our nation’s military academies to attend my Military Academy Day in Fort Dodge. This will be a unique opportunity to hear directly from representatives from each of the academies and learn more about the application process.
For more information, please contact Jim Oberhelman, my U.S. Military Academy Coordinator, at 515-302-7060.
DEVELOPING NEW MARKETS FOR AMERICAN AGRICULTURE
The long-term success of American agriculture depends on robust access to new and developing markets. As the breadbasket to the world, our farmers grow and raise far more product than we can consume and use here at home. Therefore, we must actively work to open new export markets for American agriculture and eliminate trade barriers that prevent our agricultural goods from reaching foreign markets.
However, to create new export opportunities for American farmers, we first need to build the necessary infrastructure in new and developing markets to deliver our goods, especially perishable items.
That’s why I introduced the FRIDGE Act to support these infrastructure projects and open new markets!
Read more from me and Lowell Randel, Senior Vice President of the Global Cold Chain Alliance, below!
RECOGNIZING OUR NATION’S HEROES
This week, and every day, we honor our nation’s heroes, applaud their bravery, commend their love of country, and recognize their sacrifices and service to the United States of America.
God bless our troops and our veterans!
MY WORK TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S RADICAL WOTUS RULE
When I’m meeting with producers on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, federal overreach is a topic of great concern.
There’s no more glaring example than President Biden’s radical WOTUS rule, which I voted to overturn.
I’ll always stand with Iowa farmers!
ONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO DORDT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL!
The Defenders are 2024 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Champions!!!
Congratulations to Dordt Women’s Basketball on a phenomenal game and a great season!!
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: THE FARM BILL IS A STRONG INVESTMENT IN AMERICAN AGRICULTURE
The Farm Bill is an important investment in our hardworking farmers and producers, the competitiveness of American agriculture, and the strength of our economy.
From trade, energy, and conservation to crop insurance, rural development, and access to affordable credit, every title of the Farm Bill touches a critical component for agriculture and our rural communities. Serving on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I have introduced several pieces of legislation that benefit our producers and deserve to be included in the Farm Bill.
Read more in my weekly column below!
